Two teenage boys charged with 16-year-old Fred Shand’s murder appear at Northampton Crown Court

Two teenage boys charged with the murder of 16-year-old Fred Shand in Kingsthorpe have appeared at Northampton Crown Court.

Affectionately known as Fred by his family, friends and all who knew him – 16-year-old Rohan Shand of Northampton, died after being stabbed at 3.35pm on Wednesday, March 22 in Harborough Road near The Cock Hotel.

Four males aged 49, 21, 16 and 14, were arrested in connection with the murder.

The 49-year-old man and the 21-year-old man, both from Northampton, were released with no further action.

The teenagers, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Northampton Crown Court today (March 27) and spoke only to confirm their names.

A date for the defendants to enter their pleas to the charge of murder will be arranged in the next few days.

The teenagers were both, in the meantime, remanded in youth detention accommodation.

On Thursday (March 23), the day after Fred’s death, hundreds paid their respects and left floral tributes at the war memorial in Harborough Road, close to where the teenager died.

