Two teenage boys charged with 16-year-old Fred Shand’s murder appear at Northampton Crown Court
A date for the defendants to enter their pleas to the charge of murder will be set in the next few days
Two teenage boys charged with the murder of 16-year-old Fred Shand in Kingsthorpe have appeared at Northampton Crown Court.
Affectionately known as Fred by his family, friends and all who knew him – 16-year-old Rohan Shand of Northampton, died after being stabbed at 3.35pm on Wednesday, March 22 in Harborough Road near The Cock Hotel.
Four males aged 49, 21, 16 and 14, were arrested in connection with the murder.
The 49-year-old man and the 21-year-old man, both from Northampton, were released with no further action.
The 14 and 16-year-old boys, also from Northampton, were charged with Fred’s murder on Friday, March 24.
The teenagers, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Northampton Crown Court today (March 27) and spoke only to confirm their names.
A date for the defendants to enter their pleas to the charge of murder will be arranged in the next few days.
The teenagers were both, in the meantime, remanded in youth detention accommodation.
On Thursday (March 23), the day after Fred’s death, hundreds paid their respects and left floral tributes at the war memorial in Harborough Road, close to where the teenager died.
Officers would still like to speak to witnesses, anyone with information, or anyone with CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage of the area at the time. They can be contacted on 101, quoting incident number 23000174855.