Afghan refugees moved to more suitable accommodation after previous Northamptonshire hotel deemed unsuitable

More than 200 Afghan refugees have been resettled in Northamptonshire as part of the Government’s scheme. Photo: Shutterstock

A group of Afghan refugees given emergency temporary accommodation in Northamptonshire have moved after concerns were raised about their previous hotel's suitability.

One of the two Northamptonshire hotels, which the Chronicle & Echo has chosen not to name, housing more than 200 refugees as part of the Government’s scheme was deemed 'unsuitable' by a councillor.

West Northamptonshire Council has confirmed the refugees moved last month - the Home Office refused to comment.

West Northamptonshire councillor Danielle Stone described the hotel as ‘not fit for purpose’ as she claimed it has no communal, kitchen or outside spaces, making it unsuitable for families with children.

A Home Office spokeswoman said last month: “A significant cross-government effort is underway to ensure the thousands of Afghans who were evacuated to the UK receive the support they need to rebuild their lives, find work, pursue education, and integrate into their local communities.

“We continue to work with local authorities to source appropriate accommodation as quickly as possible, although we continue to have to use hotels as a temporary measure due to unprecedented demand.

“Here, they receive full board meals and all essential items they need."

An online fundraiser by Voluntary Impact Northamptonshire has raised more than £11,000 for the refugees, with a target of £15,000.