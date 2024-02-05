Here are 13 more admirable female-owned businesses to celebrate, as recommended by Chronicle & Echo readers on social media.
That story gained a lot of traction on social media, with loyal customers and founders themselves commenting the names of female-owned businesses that deserve to be shouted about.
As a result, we have put together a list of a further 13 businesses to celebrate – as recommended by you.
If you admire a female-owned business that you would like to see featured in the Chronicle & Echo, email [email protected].
1. 13 more admirable female-owned businesses to celebrate across Northampton
These businesses came highly recommended by Chronicle & Echo readers on social media. Photo: National World
2. The Breathe In Space
The Breathe In Space has offered a beautiful oasis of calm in Welford Road, Kingsthorpe since the summer of 2021. The studio offers yoga classes and a holistic centre for all kinds of wellness treatments. From the varying yoga practices and reflexology, to meditation circles, sound baths and classes for older individuals to keep them strong and balanced, business owner Johannah Moore found her calling with The Breathe In Space. Photo: The Breathe In Space
3. Pamper My Poochie
First launched in 2016 by Jules Guy, Pamper My Poochie provides holistic dog spa treatments, dog sitting, walking and their popular wedding service. Founder Jules has worked with dogs since she was 11 and saw a gap in the market after hearing many people miss out on weddings to look after dogs – as well as the pooch missing out. Last November the business was proud to make the East Midlands final of the ‘special touch’ category at The Wedding Industry Awards. Photo: 1st Class Photography
4. Mrs Sew ‘n’ Sew & The Enchanted Atelier
Mrs Sew ‘n’ Sew is a garment alterations, dressmakers and haberdashery shop, located in Haines Road. The business is set to celebrate 14 years open this year, and is run by single mother Amy Stewart. She also offers alterations in bridal and soft furnishings. Not only that, but Amy opened a bridal shop upstairs in her store a year ago – called The Enchanted Atelier. Photo: Mrs Sew ‘n’ Sew