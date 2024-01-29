10 admirable female-owned businesses to support across Northampton in 2024

Here are 10 female-owned businesses to support across Northampton in 2024, which the Chronicle & Echo has been lucky to interview during the first month of the year.
Our commitment to supporting local and independent businesses has never been stronger, and it has become clear just how many women have decided to start ventures in areas they are passionate about.
From a luxury soft furnishings brand to making afternoon teas accessible anywhere, the following female-owned businesses deserve your support this year as they continue to go from strength to strength.
If you admire a female-owned business that you would like to see featured in the Chronicle & Echo, email [email protected].
2. Miller & Chalk
Louise Miller-Chalk is the founder of Miller & Chalk, a luxury soft furnishings brand. The business owner is the mastermind behind the meticulous attention to detail that goes into creating the products – spanning feather cushions, made-to-measure curtains and blinds, table linen and blankets. The journey began in 2016 when Louise launched the business under the name ‘Gracie Lu’ selling luxury pet products, and rebranded to Miller & Chalk four years later in 2020. Photo: Miller & Chalk
3. Be Health and Fitness
Be Health and Fitness is a club for women of any age, size and ability, with the aim of encouraging them to be themselves and helping them feel their best. Through group fitness classes, it helps attendees with both their physical and mental health. Becki Knight began running the group after taking over from the former owner and with more than 50 women who attend, she is determined to spread the message that there is so much more to exercise than losing weight. Photo: Be Health and Fitness
4. GF Shoetown Baker
Zara Sey founded GF Shoetown Baker in January 2021 from her home in Abington, and she has flourished as a solo business owner working around her young daughters ever since. She specialises in gluten-free bakes, dabbles in vegan baking and is proud to supply to a handful of local cafes – as well as doing commissioned orders for customers who have various allergies or simply love her creations. As doorstep deliveries took off during the pandemic, Zara noticed there was nothing out there for those intolerant to gluten and set out to change that. Photo: GF Shoetown Baker