Steve Earle's "Nowhere Road" captures essence of America's forgotten backroads

GOING NOWHERE

There’s a great song by that country music giant Steve Earle, entitled Nowhere Road that includes a line ‘It don’t go nowhere, it just brings you back again.’

Conversations about our roads bring us back again and again to the same issues: potholes, parking, rat-running, speeding, air-pollution, congestion, road works, too many traffic lights, a lack of EV charging infrastructure and so on.

Equally we come back again to the same question: Where does the responsibility lie for solutions and are we individually culpable?