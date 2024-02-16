Review: 'I tried the highest rated restaurant in Northampton - and it was exceptional'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

I visited the best rated restaurant in Northampton – and it was exceptional.

I recently had the pleasure of dining at La Pazienza restaurant in Wellingborough Road with my partner, and I must say, it was an unforgettable experience.

La Pazienza, the highest-rated restaurant in Northampton according to Google Reviews, boasts an impressive 4.8 out of five-star rating from 411 reviews.

From the moment we stepped through the door, we were warmly greeted by the owner, Orlando Lupsia, whose Sicilian heritage shines through in every aspect of the restaurant.

Orlando has previously told Chronicle & Echo: "I have a passion for food, for what I'm doing. This is my passion. This is more authentic Italian cuisine than what you see on TV.

"In Sicily, we have a very multicultural cuisine with a lot more art in terms of flavour and diversity compared to mainland Italy.”

La Pazienza truly lives up to what Orlando says. The ambiance is simply enchanting, with its authentic Sicilian theme transporting diners straight to the heart of Italy. The cosy yet elegant decor creates the perfect setting for a memorable dining experience.

But it's not just the ambiance that sets La Pazienza apart – it's the food. We started our meal with the Ciabatta all’aglio con mozzarella, a delightful starter that set the tone for the meal ahead. For our main courses, I tried Orlando's grandma’s delicious Penne con salsiccia affumicata e funghi recipe – penne pasta with smoked Italian pork sausage, mushrooms, fresh peppers, onion and garlic in a homemade tomato sauce, finished with fresh Italian herbs. The pasta was absolutely divine, bursting with flavour and authenticity. It was truly something you would expect to eat in Italy. My partner opted for the Tagliatelle con pesto e pomodorini secchi con, a dish of tagliatelle with rich homemade Italian pesto and sundried tomatoes, which was equally delightful. We both enjoyed every bite and left our plates clean.

What truly sets La Pazienza apart, however, is the personal touch that Orlando brings to every aspect of the dining experience. Not only is he an incredibly talented chef, but he is also a warm and welcoming host who takes the time to chat with each and every guest, making them feel like part of the family.

In addition to the exceptional food, the service at La Pazienza was excellent and friendly, even on a busy Tuesday night. Our dishes came out promptly to a high standard, and every need was attended to with care.

Overall, our experience at La Pazienza was nothing short of exceptional. From the warm welcome to the delicious food to the charming ambiance, it truly felt like a little piece of Italy right here in Northampton. I can only imagine how busy it must get over the weekends, especially in the summer when the beautiful terraced garden is open.

It's worth mentioning that Orlando also runs the restaurant with his wonderful wife Claudia. They also run the Il Gilardino coffee shop in Mercers Row, which is an 'inside garden’, Sicilian-inspired café. That opened in 2023 and already has a 4.9 out of five star rating on Google reviews.

We can't wait to return and savour more of Orlando's amazing food. Grazie mille for a truly unforgettable dining experience.