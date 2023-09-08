News you can trust since 1931
Meet the owners of a new Sicilian inspired coffee shop set to open in Northampton town centre this weekend

"We're trying to bring a little piece of Italy here”
Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 8th Sep 2023, 13:26 BST- 2 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 13:26 BST
A successful restaurateur is opening a brand new, family-run Italian coffee shop in Northampton town centre this weekend.

Orlando Lupsia ,a passionate chef with a deep love for Sicilian culture and cuisine, is set to open Il Giardino coffee shop in Mercer’s Row on Saturday (September 9).

Orlando and his wife Claudia have breathed new life into an old, dilapidated building in what is a prime spot for footfall in the town.

Orlando and Claudia LupsiaOrlando and Claudia Lupsia
Orlando and Claudia Lupsia
The couple, who also own the popular La Pazienza in Wellingborough Road, have turned a forgotten space into a vibrant Sicilian-inspired coffee shop.

Orlando said: “It took us a year to transform it into this. It was tough trying to run La Pazienza and convert this. But it's looking good now."

Inspired by the greenery and charming streets of Sicily, the Lupsia’s vision was to create an indoor garden.

Orlando said: "I love green. The design just came to my mind. I like plants; I like to have my own garden. That's why it's called Il Giardino. It's an inside garden kind of thing."

Il Giardino is on Mercer's Row next door to the old Nationwide buildingIl Giardino is on Mercer's Row next door to the old Nationwide building
Il Giardino is on Mercer's Row next door to the old Nationwide building

The couple’s vision is to provide a taste of Sicily right here in Northampton.

The menu features subs, paninis, homemade meatballs, Calabrese, coffee, a range of Italian soft drinks and more.

Orlando said: "We're trying to bring a little piece of Italy here.

"In Sicily, we have a very multicultural cuisine with a lot more art in terms of flavour and diversity compared to mainland Italy. So we're trying to do that here, creating a street food place with a bit more of a twist for the English."

Inside of Il GiardinoInside of Il Giardino
Inside of Il Giardino

Claudia added: “Because La Pazienza is so successful, and people like the food, we wanted to try something more simple."

Orlando's journey towards Il Giardino has been a lifelong dream. He said: "I've always wanted to open a coffee shop from when I was a kid. I love coffee.”

He added: "I have a passion for food, for what I'm doing. This is my passion. This is more authentic Italian cuisine than what you see on TV. It's going to be a very good quality of food and coffees and everything else. We're trying to be the place to come to."

