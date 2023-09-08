Meet the owners of a new Sicilian inspired coffee shop set to open in Northampton town centre this weekend

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A successful restaurateur is opening a brand new, family-run Italian coffee shop in Northampton town centre this weekend.

Orlando Lupsia ,a passionate chef with a deep love for Sicilian culture and cuisine, is set to open Il Giardino coffee shop in Mercer’s Row on Saturday (September 9).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Orlando and his wife Claudia have breathed new life into an old, dilapidated building in what is a prime spot for footfall in the town.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Orlando and Claudia Lupsia

The couple, who also own the popular La Pazienza in Wellingborough Road, have turned a forgotten space into a vibrant Sicilian-inspired coffee shop.

Orlando said: “It took us a year to transform it into this. It was tough trying to run La Pazienza and convert this. But it's looking good now."

Inspired by the greenery and charming streets of Sicily, the Lupsia’s vision was to create an indoor garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Orlando said: "I love green. The design just came to my mind. I like plants; I like to have my own garden. That's why it's called Il Giardino. It's an inside garden kind of thing."

Il Giardino is on Mercer's Row next door to the old Nationwide building

The couple’s vision is to provide a taste of Sicily right here in Northampton.

The menu features subs, paninis, homemade meatballs, Calabrese, coffee, a range of Italian soft drinks and more.

Orlando said: "We're trying to bring a little piece of Italy here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In Sicily, we have a very multicultural cuisine with a lot more art in terms of flavour and diversity compared to mainland Italy. So we're trying to do that here, creating a street food place with a bit more of a twist for the English."

Inside of Il Giardino

Claudia added: “Because La Pazienza is so successful, and people like the food, we wanted to try something more simple."

Orlando's journey towards Il Giardino has been a lifelong dream. He said: "I've always wanted to open a coffee shop from when I was a kid. I love coffee.”