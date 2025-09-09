Opinion: Kenyan Excellence Inspires Diaspora Pride at the Great North Run

African Diaspora

The Great North Run is more than a half-marathon. This year, watching Kenya’s Benson Mutiso, winner of the London Marathon, and Sheila Chepkirui, who claimed victory at the Great North Run, stride from Newcastle to South Shields filled me with immense pride as part of the African diaspora.

Mutiso’s achievements this year, including his London Marathon win, reflect Kenya’s unmatched tradition in distance running and inspire diaspora communities across the UK. Chepkirui’s triumph was equally remarkable. Seeing a Kenyan woman leading at this level is empowering and shows young girls of African heritage that their ambitions have no limits.

What makes the Great North Run special is that it combines elite athletes with mass participation. Thousands of ordinary runners, many from diaspora communities, take part alongside champions, sharing the streets and the experience. For one day, barriers disappear and diversity becomes a living symbol of unity.

Watching Mutiso and Chepkirui was not just about sport. It was a statement. Kenyan excellence and diaspora pride are run, lived and celebrated together, showing that representation, achievement and connection can coexist on one unforgettable course.