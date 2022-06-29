National Rail Depot Fire: Investigation into cause launched by Northamptonshire fire service

The Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue service (NFRS) has launched an investigation into the National Rail depot fire.

Fire crews were called to the blaze at a single storey commercial building in Cotton End, Northampton at 6.19pm on Tuesday, June 28.

Eyewitnesses reported thick clouds of smoke billowing out from the National Rail Depot as the fire grew in size.

The aftermath of the National Rail Depot fire in Cotton End on June 28.

At the peak of the blaze, there were around 40 firefighters in attendance wearing breathing apparatus, using eight pumps, an aerial appliance and hose reel jets to get the fire under control.

Gas and electricity providers were at the scene to isolate the supplies to the local area and police were in attendance to manage the road closures on St Leonard’s Road, London Road, West Cotton Close and Pomfret Close.

Due to the heavy smoke and fumes caused by the flames, residents in the area were advised to remain inside their homes and to keep all windows and doors closed.

Firefighters had surrounded the flames and the incident was scaled down by 8.30pm and, by 10pm, two pumps and an aerial appliance remained at the scene and roads were reopened. Crews then worked throughout the night to extinguish the fire and dampen down hotspots.

The National Rail Depot fire in Cotton End, Northampton on June 28. Picture by Dylan Lynch

A spokeswoman for the Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Thankfully there was no one in the premises and no casualties as a result of this incident.

“Crews will remain at the scene today and continue to monitor the building and dampen down any hotspots. A fire investigator has been appointed and will also visit the scene today.

“The fire service would like to thank local residents for their patience whilst this incident was being dealt with, especially those people affected by road closures and loss of power.”

During the course of the incident, fire crews from Mereway, Wellingborough, Moulton, The Mounts, Long Buckby, Kettering, Irthlingborough, Daventry, Rothwell, Corby, Guilsborough and Raunds attended to control and put out the fire as well as provide relief to crews on scene during the night.

The National Rail Depot fire in Cotton End, Northampton on June 28. Picture by Dylan Lynch