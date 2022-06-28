A large fire has broken out in the Far Cotton area of Northampton.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a burning building in Cotton End at around 7pm this evening (June 28).

A spokesperson for the Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We're currently dealing with a large-scale fire in Cotton End, Far Cotton, Northampton.

"Residents are advised to stay inside their homes, and to please keep all windows and doors closed. Some local road closures are in place. Thank you for your co-operation.”

Motorists are being asked by police to avoid the Far Cotton area of Northampton.

Road closures in the area include St Leonards Road, London Road, West Cotton Close and Pomfret Close.