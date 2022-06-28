VIDEO: Fire crews bring major blaze in Northampton under control but urge residents to stay indoors

Residents living near a major fire in Northampton have been told to keep indoors and keep their windows closed as the fire service revealed more details about the blaze.

Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue announced just before 9.30pm on Tuesday that the fire was under control in Cotton End, Far Cotton, and crews will remain on site throughout the night to dampen down.

A spokesperson said: “The fire at the Network Rail Depot started shortly before 6.40pm this evening (Tuesday, June 28), and at the peak of the blaze we had eight pumps and one aerial appliance in attendance.

The fire could be seen for miles around this evening

“Residents are advised that power to the local area has been disconnected to enable Western Power to isolate the gas and electric supply to make the building safe. The power outage is expected to remain in place for several hours.

“Due to the heavy smoke and fumes caused by the fire, residents are still advised to remain inside their homes and to keep all doors and windows closed.

“Local road closures are also expected to remain in place for the time being and motorists are advised to continue to find alternative routes,” the spokesperson added.