An investigation launched into the National Rail depot fire last month found that the blaze may have started “accidentally,” according to the Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS).
Fire crews were called to the fire in Cotton End, Northampton at 6.19pm on Tuesday, June 28. Eyewitnesses reported thick clouds of smoke billowing out from the National Rail Depot as the fire grew in size.
At the peak of the blaze, there were about 40 firefighters on the scene trying to get the fire under control and police had to close St Leonard’s Road, London Road, West Cotton Close and Pomfret Close.
Due to the heavy smoke and fumes, residents in the area were advised to remain inside their homes and to keep all windows and doors closed.
It took the emergency services around four hours to get the fire under control and roads were reopened by 10pm. Crews then continued to work throughout the night to extinguish the fire and dampen down hotspots.
The NFRS launched an investigation into the cause of the fire the following day (June 29) and appointed a fire investigator to visit the scene that day.
Today, the NFRS concluded they believe the National Rail depot fire was started “accidentally.”
A spokeswoman for the NFRS said: “We have not been able to confirm the exact cause, but it is possible that a faulty battery started the fire.
“The incident is now in the hands of Network Rail to carry out any further investigations needed.”