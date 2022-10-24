Motorcyclist seriously injured in early-morning collision with lamp post in Northampton

Police have confirmed a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision which closed a busy Northampton road during rush hour on Monday (October 24).

Crash investigators say the rider, a man in his 30s, was taken to University Hospital Coventry after his black bike left the carriageway and collided with a lamp post in Tollgate Way, near to Sixfields roundabout.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said what caused the bike to leave the road is still being investigated and the force is appealing for witnesses, particularly passing motorists who may have captured the collision on dashcam footage.

Crash investigators are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in Tollgate Way, Northampton, early on Monday

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101 using incident number: 22000619873