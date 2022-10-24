News you can trust since 1931
Motorcyclist seriously injured in early-morning collision with lamp post in Northampton

Police appeal for witnesses following rush-hour crash near Sixfields

By Kevin Nicholls
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Oct 2022, 2:43pm

Police have confirmed a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision which closed a busy Northampton road during rush hour on Monday (October 24).

Crash investigators say the rider, a man in his 30s, was taken to University Hospital Coventry after his black bike left the carriageway and collided with a lamp post in Tollgate Way, near to Sixfields roundabout.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said what caused the bike to leave the road is still being investigated and the force is appealing for witnesses, particularly passing motorists who may have captured the collision on dashcam footage.

Crash investigators are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in Tollgate Way, Northampton, early on Monday

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101 using incident number: 22000619873

Monday’s incident happened less than a mile from the spot where an e-scooter rider was fatally injured while waiting to use a pedestrian crossing on Thursday night (October 20).

