E-scooter rider dies following freak crash at pedestrian crossing in Northampton
Victim waiting at Sixfields pedestrian crossing hit by falling metal pole toppled by collision with Renault Clio
Police say an e-scooter rider sadly died in hospital the day after suffering serious injuries in a freak crash in Northampton.
The man in his 30s is believed to have been standing at a pedestrian crossing when he was hit by a falling metal pole following a collision involving a silver Renault Clio, which veered off the road near Sixfields stadium on Thursday night (October 20).
Crash investigators say the victim was waiting to cross Edgar Mobbs Way at around 10.55pm when the Renault crossed the carriageway after the roundabout outside the football ground and collided with the pole, which was part of the crossing.
Most Popular
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman added: “The post struck the e-scooter rider on the head causing him serious injuries. He was taken to University Hospital Coventry where he sadly died on Friday.
“The driver, a woman in her late teens, was uninjured while three passengers in the car — a man in his 20s and two women in their late teens — suffered minor injuries.”
It is understood to be the 37th fatality on Northamptonshire’s roads so far this year.
Officers have made a fresh appeal for witnesses, in particular other any motorists in the Sixfields area who may have captured the collision or the car travelling along Walter Tull Way on dashcam, to email [email protected] or contact Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101 using incident number 22000614047.