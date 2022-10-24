News you can trust since 1931
Busy Northampton road closed as police and paramedics deal with rush-hour ‘incident’

Police and paramedics at scene near Sixfields

By Kevin Nicholls
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Drivers are being warned to avoid a busy road in Northampton during rush hour on Monday (October 24).

Tollgate Way is reported to be closed in both directions while police and paramedics deal with an incident between Sixfields and Somerset Drive.

Northamptonshire Police tweeted at 7.24am: “The road will be closed for the foreseeable future.”

Police say Tollgate Way will be closed for the 'foreseeable future' between Sixfields and Somerset Drive

Traffic sensors showed queues building on the A4500 eastbound, back towards Kislingbury.

