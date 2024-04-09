Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A police watchdog investigation into a double fatal near Raunds has concluded that officers “acted appropriately”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Northamptonshire Police officers were responding to welfare concerns regarding Mr Meagan, the police force referred itself to the police watchdog – the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The collision happened on the A45 near Raunds close to the A14 junction.

The inquests into Mr Meagan and Mr Straker’s deaths were held on Monday (April 8). The coroner returned a verdict of suicide for Mr Meagan. Mr Straker’s cause of death was recorded was as “unlawful killing”.

Following the conclusion of the inquests, the IOPC has published its findings from the investigation, which completed in October 2023.

An IPOC spokesman said: “After concerns were reported about Mr Meagan’s welfare on the morning of March 1 police attended his home address, but he wasn’t present. The police incident log shows he was then treated as a high-risk missing person. ANPR checks were carried out and officers dispatched to try to locate him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Police became aware Mr Meagan had told a family member he intended to kill himself and when a police officer spoke to him on his mobile shortly before 1pm he stated that he ‘would ram any police cars that try to stop him’. Police officers encountered the fatal collision scene at 1.05pm.

“The investigation established that police knew that Mr Meagan had threatened to end his life and were actively trying to locate him to check on his welfare. However, they were unable to find him prior to the collision.

"The investigation found there were no police cars in the vicinity at the time and location of the collision. Dashcam footage from the first police car to arrive at the scene shows it came from the opposite direction Mr Meagan was travelling in and approximately three minutes after the collision. Other footage shows Mr Meagan’s car cross the carriageway into oncoming traffic and collide with the HGV.”

IOPC regional director Derrick Campbell added: “I would like to express my deepest sympathies to the families and friends of both Mr Meagan and Mr Straker who died in this tragic incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The evidence suggests the police staff and officers involved all made a conscious effort in trying to locate Mr Meagan and were proactive in following lines of enquiry, in accordance with the force missing person’s policy and national guidance. The investigation treated police officers as witnesses throughout and found no indication anyone behaved in a manner that would justify any disciplinary proceedings.”

IOPC investigators attended the scene of the collision, viewed dashcam footage, reviewed telephone calls, police airwaves and incident logs, and obtained witness statements from officers involved in dealing with this incident.