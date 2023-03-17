Welfare concerns raised prior to double fatal collision near Raunds, police watchdog finds

Welfare concerns were raised about a driver prior to his death in a double fatal collision on the A45 between Raunds and the A14 junction, the police watchdog has found.

The incident happened just after 1pm on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, between a car and a HGV. The road was closed in both directions for nearly 12 hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both the driver of a Ford Kuga – a 52-year-old named today (March 17) as Mark Meagan – and the driver of DAF truck – a 40-year-old from Hertfordshire, who is not being publicly named at this time - sadly died at the scene.

The collision happened on the A45 near Raunds close to the A14 junction.

Concerns about Mr Meagan’s welfare had been raised to police prior to the collision, which led Northamptonshire Police to referring itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Since the incident, the IOPC has declared an independent investigation and has sent investigators to the scene of the collision and the police post-incident procedures to begin gathering information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The IOPC says the investigation is looking at the police response to calls concerning Mr Meagan’s welfare; the actions and decisions of officers and staff in relation to locating him; and whether relevant national and local policies and procedures were followed.

IOPC regional director Derrick Campbell said: “I would like to express my deepest sympathies to the families and friends of both men who died in this tragic incident. A thorough and independent investigation is required to fully understand what happened.

"While that is still in its early stages, we have already made progress in terms of obtaining statements from officers and staff who were involved in the police response after concerns were raised for Mr Meagan.

“Our investigators have met with the families of Mr Meagan and the other man who died, to explain our role and we will keep them regularly updated on our progress.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad