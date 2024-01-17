The report has been shared with Northamptonshire Police, HM Coroner and the families of those who died as a result of the collision

An investigation into a double fatal in Raunds, where welfare concerns were raised to police beforehand, has been completed by the police watchdog.

The incident happened on the A45 between Raunds and the A14 junction just after 1pm on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, between a car and a HGV. The road was closed in both directions for nearly 12 hours.

Both the driver of a Ford Kuga – a 52-year-old named today (March 17) as Mark Meagan – and the driver of DAF truck – a 40-year-old from Hertfordshire, who is not being publicly named at this time - sadly died at the scene.

The collision happened on the A45 near Raunds close to the A14 junction.

Concerns about Mr Meagan’s welfare had been raised to police prior to the collision, which led Northamptonshire Police to referring itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Now the IOPC has said its investigation has concluded.

An IOPC spokesperson said: “Our investigation and report are now complete. The report has been shared with Northamptonshire Police, HM Coroner and the families of Mr Meagan and the other driver who died in the collision.

“All officers have been treated as witnesses throughout the course of our enquiries.

"Our findings will be published on conclusion of the inquest proceedings.”

After the incident, the IOPC declared an independent investigation and sent investigators to the scene of the collision and the police post-incident procedures to begin gathering information.

The IOPC says the investigation looked at the police response to calls concerning Mr Meagan’s welfare; the actions and decisions of officers and staff in relation to locating him; and whether relevant national and local policies and procedures were followed. The IOPC says investigators are also gathering statements for review from family and friends who were in contact with Mr Meagan on the day of the collision, along with police radio transmissions.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police previously said: “Following our self-referral on this matter, the force is fully cooperating with the IOPC’s investigation.