Gold Street reopens as fire crews try and work out what caused the blaze at burger takeaway house
Fire crews remain at the scene of a blaze in one of Northampton’s busiest town centre streets this morning (Wednesday).
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) has returned to Gold Street after a fire broke out at Delush Burger House yesterday morning (Tuesday).
Gold Street was reopened to traffic and pedestrians in the evening yesterday, but residents will still see a fire presence there today as fire Investigators try and determine the cause of the blaze.
Overall, six people were led to safety by crews during the fire and were left in the care of paramedics.
A spokesperson for NFRS said: “Throughout the day and into the evening, 30 firefighters tackled the flames, which were in between the ground and first floor.
“They utilised breathing apparatus, an ultra-high-pressure lance, two 45mm jets and three hose reel jets to help bring the flames under control, extinguish it and continue to dampen it down until a safe temperature was reached.
“We would like to thank businesses, residents and members of the public once again for their patience and understanding whilst we dealt with this incident.”