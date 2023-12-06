Gold Street reopens as fire crews try and work out what caused the blaze at burger takeaway house

30 firefighters battled to get the fire under control

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fire crews remain at the scene of a blaze in one of Northampton’s busiest town centre streets this morning (Wednesday).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gold Street was reopened to traffic and pedestrians in the evening yesterday, but residents will still see a fire presence there today as fire Investigators try and determine the cause of the blaze.

Smoke was seen pouring from the building as people ran for safety

A spokesperson for NFRS said: “Throughout the day and into the evening, 30 firefighters tackled the flames, which were in between the ground and first floor.

“They utilised breathing apparatus, an ultra-high-pressure lance, two 45mm jets and three hose reel jets to help bring the flames under control, extinguish it and continue to dampen it down until a safe temperature was reached.