Gold Street and Bridge Street closed in Northampton town centre as fire takes hold at takeaway burger house

Several people have escaped the building

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a takeaway burger house in Gold Street, Northampton.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the fire at Delush Burger House around 10am this morning (Tuesday) by concerned members of the public.

Eyewitnesses said serveral people were rescued from the flats above the burger house, as well as a dog.

Gold Street is shut following a fire

A spokeperson for Northants Fire and Rescue said: Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire at a property on Gold Street, in Northampton town centre, just before 10am today (December 5).

“A fire engine and aerial appliance from Moulton, as well as appliances from Mereway, The Mounts and Brixworth, are currently at the scene. Colleagues from Northamptonshire Police are also in attendance.

“Gold Street has been shut off to allow access to emergency services vehicles, and we would urge members of the public to avoid the area while we deal with this incident.”

Northamptonshire Police added: “We are currently assisting our colleagues at @northantsfire as they deal with a fire in Gold Street, Northampton.