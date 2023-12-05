Six people rescued from a burning building in Northampton’s Gold Street as fire rips through takeaway burger house

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gold Street will remain closed to motorists overnight following a fire that ripped through a takeaway burger house.

Smoke billowed out of the property which is home to a takeaway business on the ground floor and flats on the first and second floors.

Emergency services remain on the scene at the fire in Gold Street (pictures Benwell Peter)

Six people were rescued in total – and a dog, according to eyewitnesses at the scene – with the street set to be closed overnight as crews continue to damp down.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service remains at the scene of a fire on Gold Street in Northampton.

“On arrival, crews found smoke issuing from the ground floor of a three-storey building, and firefighters carried out a full search of the building as well as the adjacent properties.

“In total, six people were led out of the affected building and an adjacent property by crews, and were left in the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service for assessment.

“The fire is now under control and all firefighters in breathing apparatus have been withdrawn, but hotspots remain and we will continue to damp these down.

"At the height of the incident this morning, we had five appliances in attendance, but this is being scaled down to two appliances.

“Gold Street remains closed for vehicles and this is likely to remain the case until the morning, but the road is now open for pedestrians and local businesses are being allowed to return to their premises."

Northamptonshire Police will be providing a scene guard until the morning, which will then allow fire investigation officers to begin examining the potential cause of the blaze.

Group Manager Rob Green said: “This was a complex incident and we have worked with a number of partner agencies to ensure that we deal with this as quickly and as safely as we can.

“We would like to thank businesses, residents and members of the public for their patience and understanding.”

Northamptonshire Police has confirmed that Bridge Street has partially reopened after it was used for emergency vehicle access for the Gold Street fire.