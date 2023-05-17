Firefighters still on scene after large blaze at disused building in Northampton to determine cause

Firefighters are still at the scene of a large fire at a disused factory building in Northampton.

A total of seven fire crews attended the incident over the course of the evening, as roads were closed and residents were told to keep windows and doors shut.

Firefighters were called just after 2.30pm on Tuesday May 16.

Now firefighters remain on the scene, with a cordon in place as work begins to determine a cause.

A fire service spokeswoman said: “On arrival, crews found smoke billowing from an unused commercial property, and used hose reel jets and a 45mm jet to douse the flames.

“Bective Road and Yelvertoft Road were closed to allow us to carry out our work and local residents were asked to close windows and doors due to a large smoke plume in the vicinity.

“Crews and the aerial appliance continued to tackle small pockets of fire throughout the evening until about 10pm.

A cause of the blaze is not yet known.

“After that, firefighters continued to monitor the temperature of the building using thermal imaging cameras throughout the night and into the morning, using hose reel jets to dampen down when necessary.

“Overall, seven fire engines have attended the scene so far, from the stations at The Mounts, Moulton, Mereway, Kettering and Wellingborough.

“Crews remain at the incident, and a cordon remains in place but the roads have reopened.