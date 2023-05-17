News you can trust since 1931
More pictures and video from large fire at disused building in Northampton as smoke could be seen for miles

The road was closed for a number of hours while firefighters dealt with the incident

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 17th May 2023, 08:46 BST
Updated 17th May 2023, 08:46 BST

A large fire took hold of a disused building in Northampton as smoke could be seen for miles.

The incident happened at a former factory in Bective Road, Kingsthorpe on Tuesday May 16.

Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service were called just before 4pm and residents were told to close windows and doors.

At 3.55pm on Tuesday, NFRS tweeted: “We are currently in attendance at a fire in an unused commercial property on Bective Road, Northampton.

"Four pumps and the aerial appliance are at the scene and are using two hose reel jets and a 45mm jet to put the fire out as quickly as possible.

"Bective Road has been closed to allow us to carry out our work and we are asking people to please avoid the area.

"We also ask that local residents close windows and doors as there is a large smoke plume in the vicinity.”

At just before 5.30pm, the fire service tweeted again to say firefighters remained at the scene with police officers.

A spokesman added: “Our aerial appliance is still damping down the fire, but we expect the incident to be scaled down shortly.

“Bective Road will remain closed while the incident is ongoing.”

An update is expected this morning (Wednesday May 17).

More to follow.

An aerial view of the large fire in Kingsthorpe.

1. Bective Road fire

An aerial view of the large fire in Kingsthorpe. Photo: Ryan Paul Stevens

Smoke could be seen for miles.

2. Bective Road fire

Smoke could be seen for miles. Photo: Chris Flavin-Sweeney

Firefighters were called just before 4pm on Tuesday May 16.

3. Bective Road fire

Firefighters were called just before 4pm on Tuesday May 16. Photo: Nate Villette

The road was closed for a number of hours.

4. Bective Road fire

The road was closed for a number of hours. Photo: Nate Villette

