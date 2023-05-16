News you can trust since 1931
Large fire breaks out at disused building in Northampton sending plumes of smoke across the town

Firefighters close the road and advise residents to close windows

Alice Dyer
By Alice Dyer
Published 16th May 2023, 18:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 18:14 BST

Firefighters remain at the scene of a large fire in Northampton this afternoon (Tuesday).

Just before 4pm, Northants Fire and Rescue tweeted: “We are currently in attendance at a fire in an unused commercial property on Bective Road, Northampton.

"Four pumps and the aerial appliance are at the scene and are using two hose reel jets and a 45mm jet to put the fire out as quickly as possible.”

Firefighters remain on scene in Bective Road, NorthamptonFirefighters remain on scene in Bective Road, Northampton
A spokesperson continued: “Bective Road has been closed to allow us to carry out our work and we are asking people to please avoid the area. We also ask that local residents close windows and doors as there is a large smoke plume in the vicinity.”

At 5.30pm it was confirmed that firefighters remain at the scene of the blaze, alongside Northamptonshire Police.

A spokesperson said: “Our aerial appliance is still damping down the fire, but we expect the incident to be scaled down shortly.

“Bective Road will remain closed while the incident is ongoing.”

