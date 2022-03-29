Evacuated villagers still unable to return to homes 18 hours after discovery of explosives near Northampton

Village residents near Northampton are still unable to return to their homes on Tuesday morning (March 29) more than 18 hours after discovery of post-World War Two weapons in a back garden.

Emergency services including explosive experts were called to Quinton on Monday after a number of weapons were found in School Lane.

Anyone within 10 0 metres of the scene was evacuated from the area, roads closed and residents in nearby areas warned to keep doors and windows closed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to Quinton at 2.43pm on Monday. Photo: Aperturenorthampton.com

A reception area was set up at the local village hall to help those affected.

Some residents were allowed back in to properties late last night — but had to leave again at 8.30am on Tuesday with no estimate on when they would be able to return.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The ordnance was discovered shortly after 2pm and work to safely dispose of the devices continued until 10.30pm last night when the operation was stopped due to light conditions.

"The majority of residents were allowed back into their homes, however two properties were offered alternative accommodation.

“Explosive Ordnance Disposal returned to the scene at about 8.30am today with all properties within that 100m radius again evacuated.”

Wootton Road remains closed in the village with traffic diverted along Courteenhall Road and Forest Road.

Residents in Grange Park and Wootton are being advised to keep their windows and doors closed to avoid any smoke blowing across from the incident.