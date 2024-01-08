Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents at a flood-hit holiday park in Northampton are not allowed to return home until next month (February) – here’s why.

Hundreds of residents and holidaymakers at Billing Aquadrome were forced to flee the park on Tuesday (January 2) following flooding caused by heavy rainfall during Storm Henk – the site flooded to the point where water was up to caravans.

The timing of the evacuation came just days before residents were supposed to up and leave for the annual ‘closure period’.

This is what Billing Aquadrome looked like on Wednesday morning (January 3)

As required under the licensing agreement with the local authority to operate as a holiday park, residents and holidaymakers must leave the site for one month of the year.

The site owners previously told Chron and Echo the closure period this year starts on Saturday (January 6) and ends on February 6.

Therefore, other than to gather emergency belongings while the park recovers from the flooding, residents will not be allowed back on site to their homes until February 6.

The park, which went into administration in July, is being managed by joint administrators Ollie Haunch and Daniel Smith of Grant Thornton LLP.

In the latest message to residents on Sunday (January 7), the joint administrators said: “We continue to closely monitor the situation at the park and, to the extent it is possible and safe, have commenced assessing the damage and attending to some cleaning and repairs.

“As the situation has not worsened over the past few days, we would like to offer you an opportunity to inspect your property and collect any further items to see you through the closure period.

“Due to safety reasons, it is imperative that you only enter the park to inspect your property via the front gate of the park and through security. No access to the park should occur by any other access points. Please also be advised that staying at your property overnight is not permitted and there remains no electricity or water making the park uninhabitable.

“Please note there has been significant flooding at the site. As such...there could be uneven surfaces or other hazards on the site that carry a risk to you.”

A flood warning is still in place around Billing Aquadrome as River Nene water levels are expected to remain high for several days.