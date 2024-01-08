No further significant rainfall is expected in the next few days

A flood warning is still in place around Billing Aquadrome as River Nene water levels are expected to remain high for several days.

Storm Henk hit at the start of the year and a flood warning has been in place since the heavy rain was first predicted on New Year’s Day.

The holiday park was evacuated last week as the site flooded, to the point where water was up to caravans. Owners have only been allowed back on site to collect personal items, since.

Billing Aquadrome underwater last week.

Despite no additional rain, today (Monday January 8), the flood warning remains in place as River Nene water levels are expected to remain high for several days.

The warning says: “Heavy rain over the past week in the River Nene catchment has fallen onto already saturated ground. This has caused the River Nene to rise to very high levels and is expected to remain high for several days.

"Low lying areas near to the River Nene are already flooded. Billing Aquadrome has been evacuated.

"No further significant rainfall is forecast for the next few days.

"Remain safe and be aware of your local surroundings. Please avoid contact with flood water.

"Our staff are out in the area to check the flood defences, clear blockages, and assist the emergency services and council.”

The Environment Agency says it will be closely monitoring the situation and will update the flood warning by midday on Tuesday (January 9), if not before.