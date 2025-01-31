Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Works to join up a controversially delayed ‘road to nowhere’ in Northampton are set to start in February – a completion date for the long-anticipated road has also been revealed.

West Northants Council (WNC) leader Adam Brown has announced that the southern section of the Sandy Lane Relief Road will be connected to the northern section, thus completing the road.

Councillor Brown confirmed that a deal has been struck this week with Homes England and that work will start on Monday, February 10, with completion expected by May 2025.

He said: “We’ve confirmed that works can start the week commencing February 10. We’ve been given a 12-week timeframe for completion, so all things being well, the road should be open in May.”

The unjoined southern section of the major relief road in Northampton, fenced off and uncomplete since 2009, is set to connect to the A4500 once construction is completed in May 2025. Photo: Clare Malings

The southern section, often referred to as the ‘road to nowhere’, has remained unused since its construction in 2009 due to delays in reaching a legal agreement between Homes England, the landowner, and WNC.

The northern section of the road opened to motorists in the summer of 2024 after a two-month delay and without a connection to the southern section, which leads on to the A4500.

Councillor Brown previously said the work would be completed by the end of 2024; however, this did not happen.

Explaining the delay, he said: “Homes England took slightly longer to go through their processes than we’d hoped, but we are still delivering the road years ahead of when it was scheduled to be completed. Abiding by the original agreements would have meant waiting for the surrounding phase of development at the southern end of the relief road. Through WNC’s intervention, we’ve been able to massively accelerate the process and avoid further disruption to residents.”

Cllr Phil Larratt, WNC Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, previously said: "We are committed to improving transport infrastructure in our area, and the Sandy Lane Relief Road is a vital part of that vision. By collaborating with Homes England, we are making significant strides towards not only opening the northern section over the summer but also ensuring that the full route will be operational by spring 2025.”

He added: "The complete route from A4500 Weedon Road to A5199 Welford Road [North West Relief Road] is expected to be opened during 2025, reducing congestion in many of these communities.”

A Homes England spokesman said: “Homes England has been working closely with West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) since last summer to establish an agreement for the southern section of the Sandy Lane Relief Road to meet adoptable standards and be opened to the public.

“We are pleased that work will begin shortly. Several key matters, including funding arrangements between Homes England and the Council, needed to be finalised to make this possible.

“Our relationship with WNC is highly cooperative, and we share the goal of supporting the delivery of the road, along with the development of the surrounding Upton Lodge land, which will include new homes, a new school, and community facilities.”

The construction of this road and the houses in the area has caused major struggles for nearby businesses Sandy Lane Plants and Threadgolds scrap yard. Neither was awarded compensation by developers or the council.