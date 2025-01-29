Residents slam plans 100 homes near ‘beautiful’ woodland in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Locals have slammed plans to build 100 homes on land near a ‘beautiful’ Northampton woodland, raising concerns that the development could destroy the wildlife and threaten the forest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another residential estate could be tacked on to the edge of Northampton, as Barwood Land has submitted plans for the development on open space at Harlestone Firs.

The site will immediately border the woodland to the north and is surrounded by other recently approved major housing developments, Dallington Gateway and the 3,000-home Dallington Grange.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The developers submitted an outline planning application to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) for up to 100 homes, promising 40 per cent affordable housing on site. An illustrative masterplan has been prepared for indicative purposes, however the exact layout, parking arrangements and other details will be finalised in later plans.

Plans have been submitted to build 100 homes on green open space on a field just off York Way, on the border of the Harlestone Firs woodland. (Image: Barwood Development Securities Ltd / Google)

The outline plans include new pedestrian connections and a gateway into Harlestone Firs, a community building, which could house a cafe or small shop, areas of open space and a new children’s play park.

Forest will be ‘at risk of disappearing’

More than 30 objections to the scheme have been submitted by members of the public at the time of publishing. WNC is accepting comments on the plans until the end of February.

One person wrote: “I do not want to see a piece eaten out of the Forest on that side of the road. I want to see the Forest actually touching the Main Road, just like it does now. I feel that this will be the start of the rot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Artist impression of the pedestrian and cycle access into the development from York Way. (Image: Barwood Development Securities Ltd)

“If this piece is allowed to be built on, all of it behind will be at risk of disappearing in the future. This is our heritage here in Duston.”

Another person pleaded: “Too much of our green space has already been taken for housing development. We are losing such a beautiful area for wildlife and for walks with young ones and families. More should be done to look at re-purposing run-down houses and buildings in the town first before building new homes.”

Others raised concerns about the homes creating more traffic in the expanding area and causing chaos on local roads.

Barwood Land said that the housing plans “provides a unique opportunity to create a unique, high quality development for Dallington” with “truly accessible public open space”. It added that the development would help address the shortfall in affordable homes and create a “gateway” between Dallington and Harlestone Firs.

According to WNC, officers will have until March 24 to approve or deny the planning permission request. You can view and comment on the application here.