Residents slam plans 100 homes near ‘beautiful’ woodland in Northampton
Another residential estate could be tacked on to the edge of Northampton, as Barwood Land has submitted plans for the development on open space at Harlestone Firs.
The site will immediately border the woodland to the north and is surrounded by other recently approved major housing developments, Dallington Gateway and the 3,000-home Dallington Grange.
The developers submitted an outline planning application to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) for up to 100 homes, promising 40 per cent affordable housing on site. An illustrative masterplan has been prepared for indicative purposes, however the exact layout, parking arrangements and other details will be finalised in later plans.
The outline plans include new pedestrian connections and a gateway into Harlestone Firs, a community building, which could house a cafe or small shop, areas of open space and a new children’s play park.
Forest will be ‘at risk of disappearing’
More than 30 objections to the scheme have been submitted by members of the public at the time of publishing. WNC is accepting comments on the plans until the end of February.
One person wrote: “I do not want to see a piece eaten out of the Forest on that side of the road. I want to see the Forest actually touching the Main Road, just like it does now. I feel that this will be the start of the rot.
“If this piece is allowed to be built on, all of it behind will be at risk of disappearing in the future. This is our heritage here in Duston.”
Another person pleaded: “Too much of our green space has already been taken for housing development. We are losing such a beautiful area for wildlife and for walks with young ones and families. More should be done to look at re-purposing run-down houses and buildings in the town first before building new homes.”
Others raised concerns about the homes creating more traffic in the expanding area and causing chaos on local roads.
Barwood Land said that the housing plans “provides a unique opportunity to create a unique, high quality development for Dallington” with “truly accessible public open space”. It added that the development would help address the shortfall in affordable homes and create a “gateway” between Dallington and Harlestone Firs.
According to WNC, officers will have until March 24 to approve or deny the planning permission request. You can view and comment on the application here.
