Construction work has began to build hundreds of new homes on the edge of Northampton.

The first phase of works has started at the Harlestone Park housing development on New Sandy Lane, near Duston and Harpole.

A sign went up over the weekend (Saturday, July 2) advertising the Bloor Homes development.

According to roadworks.org, the temporary traffic lights on New Sandy Lane will be in place until October

A Bloor Homes spokeswoman said there will be 430 homes in total once the site is complete and will comprise a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom properties.

The spokeswoman said: “Bloor Homes are building a brand new development on the outskirts of Upper Harlestone.

"The first phase is due to be released for sale in January 2023 where homes will be available to reserve off plan from then.

"The development will make provision for a primary school and a centre to include local retail and community facilities.

Construction has began at Harlestone Park

"This development will offer rural living with picturesque views offering a relaxed style of country living.”

Due to construction works, New Sandy Lane will have temporary traffic lights until October 23.

Hundreds of other houses are being built nearby by Miller Homes and Bovis Homes as part of the Western Gate development, which will comprise of two, three, four and five bed homes.