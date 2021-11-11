More than 400 homes 'ready to be built' as part of new housing development on edge of Northampton

More than 400 homes are 'ready to be built' as part of the first phase of a major housing development on the edge of Northampton, according to developers.

The Vistry Group - which builds Bovis and Linden Homes properties - says it is ready to construct 439 homes on land just off Sandy Lane, between Harpole and Duston.

Of the initial 439 homes on the Western Gate development, the Vistry Group said 66 will be 'affordable', which is 15 percent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site is a field just off Sandy Lane between Harpole and Duston

In addition to the homes, Vistry said a decision is set to be made by West Northamptonshire Council at the end of the year in regards to contributing £6 million towards a primary school on the site.

Andrew Harvey, Vistry regional land director, said: “We are very excited about our Western Gate development and the building of much-needed affordable homes in Harpole.

"These high-quality homes will suit all types of buyers and our contribution to the community, including tree planting and footpaths, will make sure Western Gate is a thriving place to live.

"Our house types will meet Harpole’s needs while ensuring we create a long-lasting community that complements the local environment."

This is how the development will be laid out

The site is also set to include a local centre, play facilities, library and highway work on the site, the developers said.

Vistry added that the development's design retains existing trees, with more set to be planted, and that public footpaths will also extend through the development linking the existing and proposed network.