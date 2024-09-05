Police release second appeal for witnesses following fatal collision involving cyclist in Northampton
The incident happened on the A4500 dual carriageway at about 5.45am on Thursday, June 20.
Officers say the driver of a white VW Golf was in collision with the rider of a blue/black bicycle on the eastbound carriageway, near to the junction with Weedon Road.
As a result of the collision, the cyclist - a man in his 20s, sadly died at the scene. The road was closed for a number of hours.
Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit believe the area would have been busy at this time of day with other cyclists and pedestrians and would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed what happened.
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000361986.
