Police release second appeal for witnesses following fatal collision involving cyclist in Northampton

Police have released a second appeal for witnesses following a fatal collision involving a motorcyclist in Northampton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened on the A4500 dual carriageway at about 5.45am on Thursday, June 20.

Officers say the driver of a white VW Golf was in collision with the rider of a blue/black bicycle on the eastbound carriageway, near to the junction with Weedon Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result of the collision, the cyclist - a man in his 20s, sadly died at the scene. The road was closed for a number of hours.

An appeal for witnesses has been left beside tributes at the scene.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit believe the area would have been busy at this time of day with other cyclists and pedestrians and would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000361986.