Police release second appeal for witnesses following fatal collision involving cyclist in Northampton

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 5th Sep 2024, 14:18 BST
Police have released a second appeal for witnesses following a fatal collision involving a motorcyclist in Northampton.

The incident happened on the A4500 dual carriageway at about 5.45am on Thursday, June 20.

Officers say the driver of a white VW Golf was in collision with the rider of a blue/black bicycle on the eastbound carriageway, near to the junction with Weedon Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As a result of the collision, the cyclist - a man in his 20s, sadly died at the scene. The road was closed for a number of hours.

An appeal for witnesses has been left beside tributes at the scene.placeholder image
An appeal for witnesses has been left beside tributes at the scene.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit believe the area would have been busy at this time of day with other cyclists and pedestrians and would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000361986.

Related topics:Northampton PoliceNorthampton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice