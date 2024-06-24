Tributes paid to cyclist in his 20s who died at scene of serious collision in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tributes have been paid to a cyclist in his 20s who died at the scene of a serious collision in Northampton.

The collision happened on the eastbound carriageway on the A4500 (Weedon Road) near to the junction with Upton Valley Way North, at around 5.45am on Thursday (June 20).

Northamptonshire Police say the driver of a white VW Golf and the rider of a blue/black bicycle were in collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flowers, candles and other mementos have been placed at the scene in tribute to the young man.