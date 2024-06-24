Tributes paid to cyclist in his 20s who died at scene of serious collision in Northampton
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Tributes have been paid to a cyclist in his 20s who died at the scene of a serious collision in Northampton.
The collision happened on the eastbound carriageway on the A4500 (Weedon Road) near to the junction with Upton Valley Way North, at around 5.45am on Thursday (June 20).
Northamptonshire Police say the driver of a white VW Golf and the rider of a blue/black bicycle were in collision.
Flowers, candles and other mementos have been placed at the scene in tribute to the young man.
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000361986.