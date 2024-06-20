Cyclist in his 20s died at the scene of serious collision on A4500 in Northampton, police confirm

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 20th Jun 2024, 14:46 BST
A cyclist in his 20s died at the scene of a serious collision in Northampton, police have confirmed.

The collision happened on the eastbound carriageway on A4500 (Weedon Road) near to the junction with Upton Valley Way North, at around 5.45am today (June 20).

Northamptonshire Police say the driver of a white VW Golf and the rider of a blue/black bicycle were in collision.

A spokeswoman has also confirmed that, as a result of the collision the man, aged in his 20s, sadly died at the scene.

The collision happened on the A4500, Weedon Road.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit believe the A4500 would have been busy at this time of day and would like to hear from anyone who may have dash cam footage that captured either the Golf or the bicycle prior to the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000361986.

The road was closed for a number of hours.

