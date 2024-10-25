Northampton town centre car park expected to reopen later today after two collisions in one week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Northampton town centre car park, which remains closed after two collisions in less than a week, is expected to reopen later today (Friday October 25).

St John’s Car Park has been closed since last Friday (October 18) afternoon, when a driver of a Seat Leon collided with the side wall and caused significant damage after colliding with two pedestrians who were both airlifted to hospital. The 23-year-old driver has pleaded guilty to a number of driving offences and will appear at Northampton Crown Court in December.

During the week, West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has been working to ensure the car park is safe to reopen. It was hoped that the site could reopen on Thursday (October 24), however this did not happen and another collision occurred on Wednesday night (October 23).

At around 9.30pm, the driver of a Toyota Yaris collided with the car park wall. Police were called and thankfully no injures were reported. There was, however, further damage to the wall.

A WNC spokesman has now confirmed the car park remains closed, but they “hope” to reopen it this afternoon.