Driver who crashed into pedestrians and Northampton car park pleads guilty to several offences

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 21st Oct 2024, 15:19 BST
A driver who crashed into two pedestrians and a Northampton car park has pleaded guilty to several offences.

Joshua Coulton, of Military Court, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (Monday October 21), following the incident, which happened on Friday (October 18).

The 23-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop after a road collision, driving whilst disqualified, driving on a road/public place without third party insurance and aggravated vehicle taking.

The collision occurred in Northampton town centre just after 3.30pm on Friday, when a black Seat Leon collided with the man and the woman at the entrance to St Johns car park in Swan Street, before also colliding with the car park.

An emergency road closure is in place after the collision in Northampton town centre.An emergency road closure is in place after the collision in Northampton town centre.
Northamptonshire Police has confirmed the man and woman, both aged in their 20s, who were taken by air ambulance to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries, remain in hospital.

The car park remains closed and is not likely to reopen until Thursday at the earliest, according to West Northamptonshire Council.

Coulton has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Northampton Crown Court on December 2.

