Northampton town centre car park smashed into AGAIN while still closed from previous incident

A Northampton town centre car park has been crashed into for the second time in less than a week.

St John’s Car Park was hit by the driver of a white Toyota Yaris at just before 9.30pm on Wednesday (October 23).

Northamptonshire Police were called to the scene and has confirmed there were no injuries.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “This was a single-vehicle collision in St John’s Street, Northampton, reported to the force at 9.28pm last night, October 23, involving the driver of a white Toyota Yaris being in collision with a wall at St John’s car park.

St Johns Car Park was crashed into again on Wednesday October 23. Photo: David Murphy.St Johns Car Park was crashed into again on Wednesday October 23. Photo: David Murphy.
St Johns Car Park was crashed into again on Wednesday October 23. Photo: David Murphy.

“There are no injuries and we liaised with West Northamptonshire Council regarding making the damage to the wall safe.”

The car park was still closed on Wednesday after a collision on Friday (October 18), which saw the driver of a Seat Leon collide with two pedestrians before hitting the car park and causing significant damage. The pedestrians were both airlifted to hospital.

Joshua Coulton, of Military Court, pleaded guilty to a number of driving offences at court on Monday (October 21). The 23-year-old is due to appear before Northampton Crown Court in December.

West Northamptonshire Council has been contacted for comment about the reopening of the car park.

