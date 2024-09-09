Nine crews raced to Harlestone Firs to stop 'rapidly developing fire' spreading to precious woodland

Firefighters remain at the scene of a dramatic fire within Harlestone Firs as preliminary investigations show it’s suspected arson.

Emergency calls were made just before 4pm on Sunday September 9 as a large fire broke out an empty industrial unit within Harlestone Firs.

At the height of the emergency – which came at a time when the popular beauty spot would be busy with Sunday afternoon walkers – nine fire crews were scrambled to the scene.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue said this morning: “Firefighters have remained at the scene of a fire in Harlestone Firs overnight and continue to monitor hotspots ahead of a Fire Investigation this morning.

Firefighters at the scene of the fire within Harlestone Firs. Picture and video by Althorp Estate Conservation @AlthorpCons

“Crews were called to deal with a blaze in a derelict industrial unit on Harlestone Road yesterday, just before 4pm.

“On arriving, crews discovered a rapidly developing fire in the building but managed to contain the blaze from spreading to surrounding buildings and woodland.

“Nearby residents were asked to close doors and windows due to the smoke issuing from the building, and Northamptonshire Police were called to establish a scene guard.

“Crews used hose reel jets throughout the night to dampen down hotspots, and as of 9am this morning one crew remains at the scene – at the height of the incident there were nine appliances dealing with the fire.

“Preliminary investigations appear to indicate that the fire has been started deliberately, but a full Fire Investigation will take place at 10am jointly with Police.”

With Harlestone Firs being part of the Althorp estate, owner Charles Spencer, posted on X (formerly Twitter), at 6pm.

He said: “Grateful to @northantsfire for tackling a blaze in an empty @AlthorpHouse industrial unit this afternoon.

Earl Spencer, the younger brother of Diana, Princess of Wales, added that no-one was hurt in the incident.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the scene for up to eight miles away, according to reports on social media.