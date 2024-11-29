Flooded Billing Aquadrome remains inaccessible as authorities aim to step down major incident soon

An update from the authorities leading the response to widespread flooding in Northamptonshire has been issued today (Friday November 29).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the Local Resilience Forum (LRF), Billing Aquadrome remains inaccessible and those evacuated from the site are being told they should not return until they are advised to do so by the site management company.

Across the county, the flooding is still being treated as a major incident, but the LRF hopes to move into the recovery phase of their response as we move into the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Superintendent Steve Freeman, who is heading the response to the flooding of the LRF, said: “It’s been a real team effort to respond to the widespread flooding across the county and I would like to thank all of the LRF partners involved as well as our residents in Northamptonshire who, in the main, have been very supportive and understanding whilst we have dealt with this situation.

Billing Aquadrome remains inaccessible. (pic Tomas Frohawk)

“Although it’s good news to hear that the water levels are falling, people with accommodation at Yarwell Mill and Billing Aquadrome should not return to the sites until advised to do so.

“Although we hope to move into the recovery phase of our response soon, the LRF will not become complacent and we stand ready to step up our response again should the situation change.”

According to the Met Office, the rest of Friday is forecast to be dry, as is Saturday (November 30). There is light rain forecast on Sunday morning (December 1).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After severe flooding at Northampton Railway Station, train services have resumed after a number of days with none. However, only limited services are running. Replacement buses continue to run to connect Northampton to the rest of the railway. Passengers are urged to check before they travel.

People are still being asked to follow safety advice including checking travel information before setting off, driving appropriately for the road conditions, and being prepared to meet standing water, with motorists warned against entering it or trying to drive through it.

Drivers are urged not attempt to drive through road closures or wade through deep flood water.