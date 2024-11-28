Train services resume at Northampton Railway Station with one per hour as disruption continues

Carly Odell
Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 28th Nov 2024, 09:24 BST

Train services are now operating at Northampton Railway Station after severe flooding, which has halted all journeys since Monday (November 25).

Today (Thursday November 28), an hourly service will operate from between Rugby and Milton Keynes, stopping at Northampton.

Replacement buses will continue to run between Rugby and Milton Keynes. Limited train services will operation between Milton Keynes and London, Rugby and Crewe and Birmingham and Milton Keynes.

Despite movement on the railway, passengers are warned that services will remain “severely impacted” for the rest of the week.

Trains are now running through Northampton Railway Station, but one per hour with more disruption expected.Trains are now running through Northampton Railway Station, but one per hour with more disruption expected.
The issues were caused by Storm Bert, which battered the county on Sunday (November 23) and left Northampton Railway Station, including the tracks, under water. This has caused damage to railway lines, signalling equipment and more, which Network Rail has been working to fix, ever since.

Passengers are advised to check before they travel today and for the rest of the week.

