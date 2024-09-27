Flood warnings remain in place as emergency services on standby to deal with flooding across Northamptonshire
The Met Office issued an amber weather warning for heavy rain across the county, which was in place until 6am today. A yellow warning was also in place until 9am.
The county saw more heavy rain over night, after 48 hours of torrential rain earlier in the week, which led to wide-spread flooding, with devastating effects on people’s homes and live.
Billing Aquadrome was evacuated earlier in the week and remains closed, due to flooding on the site. Those who were staying at Lings Forum have now been provided with alternative temporary accommodation by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), according to a statement from the authorities behind the multi-agency response to flooding.
Agencies across the county say they are ready to deal with any flooding incidents, as some flood warnings remain in place as the additional rain fall is expected to increase the risk of flooding where water levels are already high.
A spokesman from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) said: “Agencies including NFRS, Northamptonshire Police, the Environment Agency and West and North Northamptonshire councils have been co-ordinating throughout the week to ensure that appropriate response plans are in place to deal with flood risks.
“Partners are ensuring that appropriate resources are in place, with the councils’ highways teams on standby to support emergency services with any flooding incidents.
“All people evacuated from Billing Aquadrome that were staying at the rest centre at Lings Forum Leisure Centre have now been provided with alternative temporary accommodation by West Northamptonshire Council.
“Residents countywide are being urged to follow safety advice, stay aware of roads that may be flooded and keep listening to alerts and advice from emergency services, the local authorities and the Environment Agency.”
Flood warnings still in place
- Cogenhoe Mill Caravan Site
- Isolated properties near the River Nene from Cogenhoe to Great Doddington
- River Nene at Billing Aquadrome and nearby business parks
- River Nene in Wellingborough
- River Tove at Towcester and Cosgrove
- River Avon at Stanford on Avon
- Low lying areas close to the River Great Ouse and River Ouzel at Newport Pagnell
Keep up to date with flood warnings on the Environment Agency website.
