Driver hospitalised with serious injuries after three vehicle collision in Northamptonshire

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 7th Oct 2024, 10:36 BST
A driver has been hospitalised with serious injuries after a three vehicle collision in Northamptonshire.

The incident happened on the B4525, near Radstone, which is between Brackley and Helmsdon, at around 7.45pm on Sunday (October 6).

Police say the collision involved the drivers of a grey Volkswagen Golf, a silver Toyota Yaris and a white Hyundai IX35 and occurred at the B4525 crossroad junction with the Radstone and Helmsdon.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The driver of the Golf – a man in his 40s – was taken to John Radcliffe Hospital with serious injuries. The other two drivers – a man in his 50s and a man in his 40 – both sustained minor injuries.”

The collision happened on the B4525, near Radstone.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have dash cam footage of any part of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000597063.

