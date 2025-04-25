18-year-old passenger dies at scene of collision in Northampton as two drivers hospitalised

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 25th Apr 2025, 10:25 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2025, 10:30 BST
An 18-year-old passenger sadly died at the scene of a collision in Northampton, as two drivers were also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The incident happened at around 9pm on Thursday (April 24) on a country road between Harlestone Road in Church Brampton and the A428 in Lower Harlestone.

Police say the collision occurred between the drivers of a white Hyundai i20 car, a black Peugeot 208 car, and a silver Vauxhall Agila car.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Sadly, the passenger in the Hyundai - an 18-year-old man - died at the scene. The driver of the Hyundai - an 18-year-old man, and the driver of the Peugeot - a 20-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital.

The incident happened on a country lane between Church Brampton and Lower Harlestone.
“Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage of the collision.”

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000236522.

