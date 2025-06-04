Woman, 22, arrested after mobility scooter rider killed in Range Rover Evoque crash near Northampton

A 22-year-old woman has been arrested after a woman in her 60s was killed when her mobility scooter was hit by a grey Range Rover Evoque in a village near Northampton.

The collision happened at around 5.05pm on Saturday (May 31), on Flore Hill, between Weedon and Flore in Northamptonshire.

According to police, the crash involved a grey Range Rover Evoque travelling northeast and a mobility scooter being ridden in the opposite direction.

The rider of the mobility scooter, a woman in her 60s, sadly died at the scene.

Floral tributes have since been laid along the roadside in memory of the woman. One handwritten message describes her as a “daughter, sister and aunt,” with the words: “In God’s safe hands. Love, family.”

Northamptonshire Police confirmed today (Wednesday) that a 22-year-old woman from Daventry has been arrested in connection with the incident. She has been released on unconditional bail pending further enquiries.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police by emailing [email protected], calling the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or ringing 101, quoting reference 25000315627.

Support is available for anyone affected by or witness to serious or fatal road collisions via Voice Road Harm.