A woman in her 60s riding a mobility scooter has died after being hit by a grey Range Rover Evoque in a village near Northampton.

Northamptonshire Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Flore.

Officers say the incident happened in Flore Hill at about 5.05pm yesterday (Saturday, May 31) when a collision occurred between the driver of a grey Range Rover Evoque travelling north east and the rider of a mobility scooter travelling in the opposite direction.

The rider of the mobility scooter, a woman in her 60s, sadly died at the scene, officers said.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the incident, or have dash-cam footage relevant to the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Police have asked witnesses to quote the reference number 25000315627 to help information reach the right person as quickly as possible.

Anyone affected by, or witness to, a serious or fatal road traffic collision can seek support from Voice Road Harm.