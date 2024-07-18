Mother of murdered teenager 'burst into tears' after hearing of latest fatal stabbing in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Northamptonshire mother whose son was murdered more than five years ago has spoken out about the latest fatal stabbing in Northampton.

A murder investigation has been launched in Northampton following the death of a man in the Semilong area of the town today (Thursday).

Four people have been arrested in connection with the man’s death. An 18-year-old man and three women aged 40, 38, and 29 remain in police custody at this time.

Cheri Curran, who lost her 17-year-old son Louis-Ryan Menezes to a fatal stabbing in 2018, has expressed her condolences and shared her thoughts on the tragic incident.

Police cordon off Millers Meadow in St Andrew's Road, Northampton, and have opened a murder investigation after a man in his 30s was fatally stabbed on Thursday (July 18).

Cheri said: “It’s really shocking to hear it’s happened again. Our family is feeling the pain and the misery this young man’s family are going through. We pass on our condolences. You’re in our thoughts and our prayers.

“It’s always tragic to hear someone’s life being taken in such a tragic and horrible way, especially in our county. We would like to offer any support that we can.

“It brings it all back. When I first heard I just burst into tears as we do every time we hear this news. Whoever has done this, the ripples they have created are lifelong effects for the family. We’re talking about generational pain. His family, friends, community are all going to be shellshocked and this is only the beginning of their journey.

“The family now are going to be going through the worst time of their lives. They’ll be going through shock, horror, devastation. This is a life sentence that’s been dished out to them. It’s just the beginning for this family in this tragic, tragic time. Everybody in the county will be thinking of them. All of the families who have lost people to knife crime will be reliving these moments with the family. I know exactly what stage they’re at, so will Mr. Shand and all the other families who have lost their loved ones to knives will be feeling this to their core."

Cheri Curran lost her son Louis-Ryan Menezes to knife crime in 2018

Asked what she would say to the perpetrator, Cheri said: “They need to really have a think about what they’re doing because they’re destroying people’s lives and their own lives.”

Cheri went on to say that the county has done ‘so well’ to reduce the knife crime figures but says ‘more change’ is needed.

She said: “This is another family grieving. They will be wanting the exact same as I do, more change. We need more change.

“I think what’s missing is police on the street. It’s not the only answer but it’s a deterrent. What can we do? Is it more education? More early intervention? More police on the streets?

“It was only in May we had the knife crime memorial service and here we are a few weeks later again. It’s so distressing. These are the days we don’t ever want to hear about again.

“I’m going to pay my respects tomorrow. I’m happy to talk to anyone there. It’s times like this we need to gather and support each other.”

Knife Crime Victim Support’s Quinton Green added: “My immediate thought was ‘No, not again’. Just a couple of miles away from Harborough Road where we lost young Fred Shand.

“It was absolutely heartbreaking to learn that another knife-related incident has led to another Northampton resident sadly losing his life. The victim was well-known and this will send shockwaves across the county. My thoughts are with his friends and family at this unimaginably difficult time.

“Lots of focus has been placed on positioning bleed kits across Northamptonshire and that work is commendable. If one bleed kit saves one life then it becomes more than invaluable. With that, it is of absolute paramount importance to complement that work with early intervention and preventative initiatives. There have been a number of knife-related incidents where a bleed kit hasn’t been accessible and sadly this is one of them.

“Knife Crime Victim Support offers our unwavering support to the family of the victim, who are at the beginnings of inconceivable torment. It sends shivers down my spine to know that we are here again as a community already reeling from the loss of too many here in Northampton. We must pull together and address this alarming issue from the grassroots up.”