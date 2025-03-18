VIDEO: Take a look inside this 500-plant cannabis farm police raided in a quiet village near Northampton

Take a look inside this large 500-plant cannabis farm police uncovered in a quiet village near Northampton.

Northamptonshire Police raided a country house in Sandy Lane, between Harpole and Duston, on Thursday (March 13) after receiving information that indicated that the Class B drug was being grown inside. Within the building, officers found around 500 cannabis plants spread among several rooms.

Police have not yet disclosed an estimated street value, but a haul of 500 cannabis plants could potentially be worth between £500,000 and £1 million, based on valuations of similar seizures.

Police have revealed today (Tuesday, March 18) images of the property, showing the illegal cannabis grow and the power supply being used inside.

Police raided this country house in Sandy Lane, uncovering a large cannabis farm on Thursday (March 13). Credit: Logan MacLeod.

A 44-year-old Northampton man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug (cannabis) and of possession of a knife/sharp pointed article in public.

He has since been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries and an investigation is underway. NPT officer PC Chris Partridge said: “This will turn into a much longer term investigation, looking at those who have been involved in not only setting up this cannabis farm, also who has obviously benefited it from well in terms of making money off it. A lot of the time with these grows that people are being forced into growing these plants often trafficked into the country, living in really poor conditions.”

He added: “We would encourage anyone with any information on cannabis grows in their area to contact us, or you can do that anonymously through Crimestoppers. “That one strand of intelligence we will then pick up and review to see if we can develop it from there into executing a warrant. “Any piece of information, no matter how small, could potentially be the final piece of information we need to get a warrant sworn out.” Anyone with information about the incident can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 25000146019, or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

In March 2022, the neighbouring property, Norwood Farm, was also raided, where officers uncovered two large cannabis factories containing around 1,200 plants. A warrant was executed at that address following concerns about power outages in nearby homes. On that investigation, police said it has since been filed, pending further information being received. No arrests were made.