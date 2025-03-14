Police raid country house in quiet Northampton village and find massive 500-plant cannabis farm inside

Police have raided a huge country house in a quiet Northamptonshire village and uncovered a massive cannabis farm inside – and a 44-year-old man has been arrested.

Northamptonshire Police raided a property in Sandy Lane, between Harpole and Duston, on Thursday (March 13) and discovered 500 cannabis plants inside.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “This was the pre-planned execution of a warrant at a property in Sandy Lane, Harpole, on March 13, under Sec 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, which found a cannabis farm totalling around 500 plants.

“A 44-year-old Northampton man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug (cannabis) and of possession of a knife/sharp pointed article in public. He has been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries and an investigation is underway.”

Police raided this country house in Sandy Lane, uncovering a large cannabis farm. Credit: Logan MacLeod.

Police have not yet disclosed an estimated street value, but a haul of 500 cannabis plants could potentially be worth between £500,000 and £1 million, based on valuations of similar seizures.

National Grid were also on the scene alongside police.

A National Grid spokesman said: “We were requested by the police to isolate a property’s electricity supply on Sandy Lane as a safety measure. This is standard practice in cases like this to ensure the safety of the electricity network, and the property has now been disconnected.”

In March 2022, the neighbouring property, Norwood Farm, was also raided, where officers uncovered two large cannabis factories containing around 1,200 plants. A warrant was executed at that address following concerns about suspicious activities, which were suspected of causing power outages in nearby homes.