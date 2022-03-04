Detectives have launched an investigation after discovering TWO large cannabis factories at a farmhouse in a quiet village on the edge of Northampton.

Police say 1,200 plants were discovered at Norwood Farmhouse in Sandy Lane, Harpole today (Friday March 4).

Chronicle & Echo visited the scene where a forensics team has been on site throughout the day alongside multiple police officers.

Police and a forensics team were at the site on Friday morning

According to police, a warrant was executed under the Misuse of Drugs Act after concerns were raised about activities at the address, which were suspected of causing power outages at nearby properties.

Inside the farmhouse and outbuilding, officers said they discovered "sophisticated" factory set ups and around 1,200 cannabis plants in various stages of growth, across the two properties.

The cannabis is believed to have an estimated street value of around £1 million.

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Dave Wakeman said: “Cannabis factories blight our local communities, and in this case was affecting the quality of life of residents who were experiencing power outages at their homes.

Police found 1,200 plants at the site

“Anything which causes the local community a concern, causes us a concern too, and tackling and preventing the supply of drugs remains one of our local policing priorities.

“If anyone has concerns in relation to any form of suspected illegal activity, please report it to us on 101, online at www.northants.police.uk/ro or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

An eyewitness who was driving past the site this morning said as soon as she drove past the house "the most pungent smell of cannabis" hit her.

She said: "It was so strong you would not believe it, and that’s not an exaggeration.

Police say concerns were raised about the site after properties in the nearby area complained about power outages

"It’s very unexpected for Harpole. It’s a friendly quiet neighbourhood. Not the kind of place you’d ever imagine to find a weed farm."