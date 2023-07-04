News you can trust since 1931
Victim of St Leonard's Road assault remains in hospital as man arrested released on bail

Police say the victim was assaulted by two men outside a betting shop
By Carly Odell
Published 4th Jul 2023, 16:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 16:23 BST

A 22-year-old man who was assaulted in Northampton remains in hospital, police have confirmed.

Part of St Leonard’s Road was cordoned off from around 10.30am on Monday (July 3) until the afternoon as police dealt with a serious assault.

Northamptonshire Police say the man was assaulted by two men outside the Betfred shop. He has been taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries. A 25-year-old was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

Police cordoned off part of St Leonard's Road on Monday July 3 after a serious assault.
Today (Tuesday July 4) a force spokeswoman has confirmed that the victim remains in hospital and the man arrested has been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this assault or who may have any information, including CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage. They can be contacted on 101, quoting reference number 23000408243.