A 22-year-old man who was assaulted in Northampton remains in hospital, police have confirmed.

Part of St Leonard’s Road was cordoned off from around 10.30am on Monday (July 3) until the afternoon as police dealt with a serious assault.

Northamptonshire Police say the man was assaulted by two men outside the Betfred shop. He has been taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries. A 25-year-old was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

Police cordoned off part of St Leonard's Road on Monday July 3 after a serious assault.

Today (Tuesday July 4) a force spokeswoman has confirmed that the victim remains in hospital and the man arrested has been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.